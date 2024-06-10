It’s school time for Traffic Police

The new academic year is all set to commence from Wednesday and certain areas in the city traditionally witness massive traffic congestion due to the presence of a cluster of schools.

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 10 June 2024, 10:44 PM

Hyderabad: With the schools all set to reopen this week, the Hyderabad police are quite busy studying the traffic situation in school zones and planning ways to streamline the traffic.

The traffic higher-ups have instructed inspectors to visit these areas and initiate steps to streamline the flow of traffic once the schools start functioning. “Our personnel have already visited school zones and earmarked parking areas and the spots where presence of traffic men is needed. Any corrections in the arrangements if needed will be done after studying the traffic situation,” said a senior official of traffic police.

The traffic police identified certain areas such as Secunderabad, Abids, Nampally, Narayanguda, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Gunfoundary, Chikkadpally, RTC cross roads, Falaknuma, Shahalibanda etc where there is good presence of educational institutions.

“When the children leave for home from schools our personnel will be redeployed for an hour or so to streamline the traffic near the schools. Help from local law and order police is also being sought in certain areas,” said the official.

The traffic police had earlier asked the managements of schools located in busy areas to implement staggered timings to limit traffic congestions. Most of the schools managements had agreed to the proposal and changed the school timing.

However with more and more families preferring private transport for their children and strength at schools drastically increasing the initiative is not working as expected, said the traffic official.

Meanwhile, the traffic police also aim to resume the traffic awareness programmes at the educational institutions from July once the students settle down with the new academic year.