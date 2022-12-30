| Its Winter But Wheres The Chill In Hyderabad

It’s winter, but where’s the chill in Hyderabad?

On Friday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius, while the Shaikpet area recorded a maximum of 33.7 degrees Celsius — two notches above normal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:14 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Sunset at Naya Pul Bridge (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The State’s capital continued to miss the winter chill as day and night temperatures remained higher than normal and sultry conditions continued to prevail for all of December.

On Thursday, Hyderabad registered a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD-H, this was the second-highest maximum temperature for December since 2015. The mercury is expected to be on the higher side till the first week of January.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was close to or above normal. The city witnessed extreme cold at night only twice this month, while on the remaining days, it crossed 15 degrees Celsius and even soared to 20 degrees Celsius. On Friday, it was 21 degrees Celsius — three notches above the season’s average.

Other districts also reeled under rising temperatures. The highest maximum temperature in the State was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius at Julurupadu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday.