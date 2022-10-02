| Jagadish Asks People Of Munugode To Decide Whether They Want Welfare Or Crisis

Jagadish asks people of Munugode to decide whether they want welfare or crisis

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:18 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said the people of Munugode assembly constituency should decide whether they wanted welfare or a crisis with their vote in the forthcoming by-election.

Inaugurating a Tahsildar office and police station at the newly formed Gattuppal mandal, Jagadish Reddy said there was no significance in Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigning from his MLA post, since he had already mortgaged the confidence shown in him by the people to get a contract worth Rs 22,000 crore to his company. Calling Rajagopal Reddy a traitor, the Minister said the people should understand why a by-election was being held in Munugode, adding that Rajgopal Reddy had turned against development by joining the BJP.

Also Read Telangana setting leadership goals: CM KCR

Stating that the BJP had no moral right to seek votes from the people of Munugode, he said voting for the BJP would bring meters to agricultural pump-sets.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, district Collector T Vijay Krishna Reddy and Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari were also present.