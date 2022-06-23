Jagadish Reddy asks farmers to switch to commercial crops

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday asked the farmers to switch over to cultivation of commercial crops, which would improve their income. Interacting with the farmers at Marpakunta of Penpahad mandal after attending a private programme, Jagadish Reddy said that cultivation of paddy was no more profitable to farmers. Crop changing would also improve the fertility of the soil. The farmers should take up the cultivation of commercial crops in place of traditional crops like paddy. Crop change would also increase the yield of the crops, he added.

He reminded that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working with the goal of creating income of Rs one lakh per acre to the farmers in the state. To achieve the target, the state government has also taken up irrigation projects including Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to provide irrigation facility to the farmers. The farmers should also cooperate and take up cultivation of commercial crop to turn the dream of the Chief Minister into the reality, he said.