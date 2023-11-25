Jagadish Reddy dares Congress candidate for open debate

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

BRS candidate for Suryapet and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was speaking during his elections campaign at KT Annaram on Saturday.

Suryapet: BRS candidate for Suryapet and Energy Minister G Jagadsh Reddy on Saturday challenged the his opponent and Congress candidate Ramreddy Damodar Reddy for an open debate on the development witnessed by the assembly constituency during the period of earlier Congress governments of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at K T Annaram during his elections campaign, Jagadish Reddy said that the people of Suryapet were deprived of safe drinking water and irrigation facility during the Congress government.

During his tenure as MLA of Suryapet, Damodar Reddy was failed to even repair the leakages to the gates of Musi project, which was only irrigation source of the assembly constituency, he added. It was the BRS government, which was completed the task of replacing of all crest and regulatory gates of the medium irrigation project with Rs 285 crores. Irrigation facility was provided to ayacut of Musi project for 18 crops seasons in the last nine years. The earlier Congress governments was not sanctioned any fund for the project.

Moreover, Damodar Reddy was encouraged rowdyism and “mamool” system (commission) in Suryapet, he added. He reminded that rowdism was root out from Suryapet after his victory as MLA of Suryapet in 2014.

He said that the people voting to BRS in 2014 and 2018 elections led to increase of Aasra pensions and brought Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR kits and others in addition to comprehensive development of the state. It was improved living condition of people of all sections and hunger was chased out from the state, he added.

Leveling satire on Damodar Reddy was himself prefixing “tiger” tag to his name, Jagadish Reddy said that he would work for further development of the assembly constituency and no need for tigers and jackals. He asked the people to vote for him in the elections to provide opportunity to serve them.