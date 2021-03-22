Jagitial: All arrangements in place for Dharmapuri Brahmotsavams

Since the Coronavirus cases are on the rise, district administration and temple authorities made all arrangements for devotees to follow Covid norms

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Jagitial: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Dharmapuri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy brahmotsavams scheduled to be held from March 24 to April 5. Since the Coronavirus cases are on the rise, district administration and temple authorities made all arrangements by following Covid norms.

Local MLA and Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Collector G Ravi have already reviewed the arrangements. A few days ago, the Minister had met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and invited him for brahmotsavams. Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy is likely to take part in the celestial wedding of Laxmi Narasimha Swamy scheduled to be held on March 25.

On the other hand, all arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees. Apart from this, the temple has been decorated with attractive lights at rajagopurams, brahma pushkarini, arches and other areas. Separate queue lines and counters are also marked in and outside the temple. Bamboo screened pendals were arranged at the temple as well as on the bank of river Godavari.

Besides changing rooms for women, drinking water facilities were also kept ready. Arrangements have also been made to supply butter milk and drinking water to devotees standing in queue lines for the darshan of the presiding deity. As many as 80,000 laddus and 20 quintals of pulihora prasadam were prepared.

In the wake of the Covid pandemic, sanitizers were made available in and outside the shrine. Temple authorities have instructed the devotees to follow Covid norms including wearing mask and maintaining social distancing. In order to give wide publicity to the brahmotsavams, wall posters and flexi banners were put up at various locations in the erstwhile Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts as well as in the Nanded district of Maharashtra.

Temple executive officer Sankatala Srinivas said all arrangements were made for brahmotsavams. In the wake of the pandemic, special measures were also taken to check the spread of the virus. Arrangements for celestial wedding of Laxminarasimha Swamy are made at Sheshappa Kalyana Vedhika by following all Covid norms, the EO informed and asked the devotees to participate in the event by wearing mask and maintaining socials distancing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .