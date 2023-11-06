Nirmal: Former soldier donates pension to Indrakaran Reddy

Salla Rajendraprasad, a staunch follower of Indrakaran Reddy, dedicated his pension amount of Rs 30,931 wishing Reddy's success in the polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Former armyman donates his monthly pension to BRS nominee Indrakaran Reddy at Vadyal village in Laxmanachanda mandal on Monday.

Nirmal: A former soldier of the Indian Army has donated his monthly pension to Forest Minister and BRS Nirmal candidate A Indrakaran Reddy. He handed over a cheque to the Minister at Vadyal village in Laxmanachanda mandal on Monday.

Salla Rajendraprasad, a staunch follower of Reddy, dedicated his pension amount of Rs 30,931 wishing Reddy’s success in the polls. He said Reddy was striving for the growth of the Nirmal Assembly constituency on many fronts. He hoped that Reddy would be able to easily win from the segment for the third time in a row and create history.

Also Read Former minister Boda Janardhan quits Congress, to join BRS