Jagtial cops arrest inter-district chain snatcher

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:33 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Jagtial: Jagtial police arrested an inter-district chain snatcher and recovered four tolas of gold worth Rs 1.8 lakh, a bike, mobile phone and Rs 75,000 in cash from his possession. Producing the accused before the media here on Thursday, Jagtial DSP R Prakash explained about the modus operandi of chain-snatcher Dandugula Chiranjeevi from Rangapet of Sarangapur mandal.

Superintendent of Police Ch Sindhu Sharma had constituted four special teams to nab the accused following the two incidents of chain snatching reported in Velgatoor and Bonkur village of Gollapalli mandal on June 5, 2022. While conducting checks near Nallagutta in the outskirts of Gollapalli on June 15 noon, police found a person moving under suspicious circumstances.

On questioning, the accused revealed his name as Chiranjeevi from Rangapet of Sarangapur mandal. He confessed to committing four chain-snatchings in Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla and Nizamabad districts. Besides stolen property, cops arrested him. Dharmapuri inspector B Koteshwar, SIs and constables were also present.