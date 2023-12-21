Degree student found hanging in residential school in Karimnagar

Following the incident, leaders of various student unions including SFI and AISF rushed to the spot and staged demonstrations demanding action against the principal and demanding justice for the family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:14 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Karimnagar: A degree first year student, Srujana, 18, died, allegedly by suicide, in the Social Welfare Residential School, Nagunur on Thursday.

Srujana, who went to the study room at 1 am, was found hanging when another girl Pallavi went to the study room at 5.45 am and on seeing the body, alerted the school authorities.

A native of Gangipelli of Manakondur mandal, Srujana was a MZC first year student in the school. Following the incident, leaders of various student unions including SFI and AISF rushed to the spot and staged demonstrations demanding action against the principal and demanding justice for the family.

Principal D Srihari said that in the wake of exams, students had not objected to continuing preparations even at night. Police have registerd a case and are investigating.