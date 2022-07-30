Jagtial: Korutla police arrest two illegal financers

Jagtial: Korutla police arrested two illegal financers and recovered Rs 23.85 lakh and other documents from them. Producing the accused before the media at Korutla police station, Metpalli DSP Ravindra Reddy explained the modus operandi of the illegal financers.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victims, police conducted raids on the houses of illegal financers Enagandula Gangadhar and Sadula Prakash and recovered cash, land documents, pattadar passbooks and promissory notes.

While Rs 22 lakh was recovered from Gangadhar, Rs 1.85 lakh was recovered from Prakash. The duo, who used to lend money to needy people by mortgaging land documents and pattadar passbooks, had collected high interest.