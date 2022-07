Jagtial: Man run over by train

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Jagtial: A 60 year-old person, Kore Nadipi Lachaiah died after he was hit by a train near Pataram of Mallial mandal on Saturday.

It is learnt that Lachaiah was run down by an unknown train while crossing railway track near a Pataram village. Body of Lachaiah was cut into two parts. He is a native of Gollapalli.

There was a sheep along with the body of Lachaiah. Railway police registered the case and began an investigation. Body was shifted to Jagtial hospital for postmortem.