Jagtial: Men honey-trapped, robbed of valuables

By | Published: 12:25 am

Jagtial: The police busted a gang which used to rob men by honey-trapping them and detained four of its members.

Gold ornaments weighing 145 grams worth Rs 8 lakh, three mobile phones and a bike were recovered from them. Producing the accused before media here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sarma explained the modus operandi of the gang.

A sex worker of Mamidiwada met Kukati Rajkumar of Pochammawada at a brothel in Jagtial in October. Later, they hatched a plan to rob men by luring them with sexual favours by the woman.

Accordingly, she used to lure men wearing gold ornaments and take them to remote areas. Rajkumar and other accused Naluvala Thulasi of Thippannapet in Jagtial mandal, and Kalapaka Dinesh of Pembatla in Sarangapur mandal used to follow them. After taking men to a secluded area, the gang members used to rob them of gold, cash and other valuables by threatening them. They robbed eight men during the last two months. One of the gang members was absconding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .