Jagtial: Pujari’s body clutching Durga idol found in SRSP canal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Jagtial: Body of a priest Bingi Prasad (44), who got washed away in SRSP canal on October 5, was found near Repalle of Choppadandi mandal on Friday. Surprisingly, the idol of goddess Durga was found in his hand. It may be recalled that a native of Thatipalli of Mallial mandal, Prasad along with others villagers went to SRSP canal to immerse Durga idol and got down into the canal to clean the idol made of brass.

While cleaning the idol while standing on the stairs of the canal, he slipped into water and got washed away. Though a few youngsters jumped into the canal to rescue him, Prasad got washed away as there was heavy water flow.

Villagers informed the matter to police, who started a search operation for the priest. Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar instructed irrigation officials to stall water release into the canal to facilitate search operation.

On Friday, rescue teams found Prasad’s body in the canal near Repalle of Choppadandi mandal. Rescue team members and local people were surprised after finding Durga idol in the hands of the priest. Prasad is survived by wife, son and daughter.