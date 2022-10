Priest goes missing in SRSP canal in Jagtial

Jagtial: A priest went missing in the SRSP canal while during the immersion of a goddess Durga idol in Thatipalli of Mallial mandal on Wednesday.

According to villagers, the priest Prasad along with others went to the SRSP canal to immerse the idol and went missing in the canal during the immersion.

Villagers informed the police, who have launched a search operation.