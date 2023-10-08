Jagtial: Rajdhani bus catches fire in Korutla

The Korutla depot Rajdhanai bus, which was being operated between Korutla-Hyderabad, reached the depot at noon and the depot staff filled diesel in the bus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:11 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Jagtial: TSRTC Rajdhani bus caught fire at the Korutla bus depot premises on Sunday afternoon. Though the exact reason was yet to be known, a short circuit in the battery was said to be the reason for the fire.

However, flames suddenly broke out in the bus when the vehicle was parked beside the fuel station after filling diesel.

Depot authorities alerted fire service department staff, who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Though the bus was completely gutted, there was no damage to the fuel station, which could have led to a major disaster.

RTC officials said a short circuit in the battery was suspected to have triggered the fire.