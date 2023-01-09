Jain community to hold maha rally in Hyderabad on Jan 11

The community members of We Sanskar Soldiers are organizing the rally between Feelkhana Jain Temple and Hyderabad Collector Office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: In solidarity with members of the Jain community, who are protesting across the country against proposal to convert Jain Tirth Palitana (Shetrunjay) Tirth in Gujarat and Sammedshikarji Tirth in Jharkhand into tourism spots, the community members of We Sanskar Soldiers, Hyderabad are organizing a Maha Rally on Wednesday, January 11 between Feelkhana Jain Temple and Hyderabad Collector Office.

“Making our Jain Tirth Hills as tourism spots is against Jain Principles. Our Jain Guru Tirthsundar M.S. will be addressing to Collector with a memorandum letter. The special protest Maha rally will start at around 9 am from Feelkhana Jain Temple to Collector Office,” Soudharm Bhandari from We Sanskar Soldiers, Hyderabad, said.