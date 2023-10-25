Jangaon district administration gears up for paddy procurement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Jangaon Dist Collector Ch Shivalingaiah at a review meeting on Wednesday.

Jangaon: The district administration is gearing up to procure paddy yield of the Vanakalam season by setting up a total of 171 paddy purchase centres (PPC) throughout the district, with 79 under the IKP scheme and 92 under Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

It has been announced that the grain purchase centres will commence their operations in the district within the next one to two days, further assuring that the procurement process remains efficient and hassle-free for local farmers.

It is anticipated that approximately 2,30,000 metric tons of grain will be purchased from local farmers within the district during the monsoon season.

Addressing a review meeting on the paddy purchase here on Wednesday, Collector Ch Shivalingaiah has emphasized the importance of ensuring that these purchase centres are fully equipped to meet the needs of both farmers and officials.

He has directed the concerned authorities to provide essential amenities at these centres, including toilets, drinking water facilities, electricity, and electronic machines.

Farmers have been urged by the Collector to verify the quality of their grain before bringing it to the purchase centres, thereby guaranteeing the procurement of high-quality produce. Additionally, he has issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against any officials who neglect their duties in this important process.

To facilitate communication and address concerns promptly, a dedicated control room has been established within the IDOC, and control room will be responsible for handling complaints and inquiries from farmers.

