Jangaon MLA aims to establish stadium, relocate railway goods shed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Jangaon: Local MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy has said that efforts would be made to establish a state-of-the-art stadium on a 10-acre site within the town.

He also promised to make efforts to see the possibility of relocating the current ‘goods loading and unloading shed’ from Jangaon town to Yeshwantpur village by holding discussions with railway authorities in Delhi.

As part of ‘Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu’, the ‘Pattana Pragathi Day’ has been held here on Friday.

Speaking at the celebrations, Reddy took the opportunity to distribute cheques worth Rs 7.50 crore to self-help groups as part of the bank-linkage loans initiative.

Additionally, he disbursed bank loans amounting to Rs 63 lakh to street vendors. Municipal Commissioner Rajitha presented a report on the development of the municipality.

Additional Collector Praful Desai, Municipal Chairperson Pokala Jamuna, and others attended the celebrations.