Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi takes ride in Delhi metro

Japanese Deputy Press Secretary, Yukiko Okano said that Yoshimasa Hayashi took a ride of three to four metro stations.Thge Japanese Foreign Minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday as part of his two-day tour to India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, on Friday attended the India-Japan Forum.

By PTI Published Date - 07:08 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Japan Foreign Minister

New Delhi: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is on his two-day visit to India, took a ride on Delhi metro on Friday. In pictures shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Hayashi could be seen using token to take a metro ride here in the national capital.Â He was accompanied by his security entourage and officials.

Japanese Deputy Press Secretary, Yukiko Okano said that Yoshimasa Hayashi took a ride of three to four metro stations.Thge Japanese Foreign Minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday as part of his two-day tour to India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, on Friday attended the India-Japan Forum.

In his address, Jaishankar said that Japan has had a huge impact on India and in many ways, Japan is an “exemplary moderniser” for India.Â Speaking at the India-Japan Forum in the presence of Yoshimasa Hayashi, Jaishankar said, “What really does Japan means to India? Japan is in many ways the exemplary moderniser… It is an example of relevance. It’s also a country for which there is a lot of goodwill in history. Today under PM Modi, we also had great modernisation. A self-reliant India.”

“Japan is a natural partnership in this modernising India. Japan has truly unleashed the revolution in India. The Suzuki revolution! The second revolution was the metro revolution. The third revolution is the high-speed rail in making. The fourth revolution is in critical and emerging technologies and semiconductors,” he added.