Jawaharnagar police book group for attacking cops

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police registered two cases against a group of persons for allegedly attacking P Bhikshapathi Rao , SHO Jawaharnagar police station and other policemen and trying to set them ablaze.

The police personnel had accompanied the Jawaharnagar Municipality authorities and revenue authorities to assist and protect them during removal of encroachments when the trouble began.

A group of persons including Poonam Chand, Nihal Chand, Shanti Devi, Nirmal, Balsingh, Chinarampatel, Geetha, Godavari and others attacked the police and municipal personnel by throwing chili powder and abusing them.

“Nihan Chand, Shanthi Devi and Nirmal poured some inflammable substance on the police and lit fire to them due to which the Inspector of Police and constable received burns. Immediately both of them were rushed to the hospital and are under treatment. The police stated the group had hatched a plan to kill the police personnel,” said the police.

While one case was booked under Section 353,332,333,307,504 r/w 34 of IPC following a complaint by Mangamma, Municipal Commissioner Jawaharnagar another case was booked under Section 353,332,186 r/2 34 of IPC following a complaint by Ch Sailu sub inspector.

