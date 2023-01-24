JEE Main 2023: Students find Mathematics lengthy

Coaching experts described the overall difficulty level of the test as moderate and being on the lines of the exam held last year

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:09 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

The JEE Main for paper-I (BE/BTech) session I had 30 questions in the mathematics section of which only six questions were easy and 12-13 questions were moderate on the difficulty level. Photo: G Bhaskar

Hyderabad: Protracted calculations in mathematics resulted in several students sweating it out for answers in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 paper-I held on Tuesday.

Coaching experts described the overall difficulty level of the test as moderate and being on the lines of the exam held last year.

Also Read 500 Govt schools in Telangana to have solar power by March

The JEE Main for paper-I (BE/BTech) session I that was conducted today had 30 questions in the mathematics section of which only six questions were easy and 12-13 questions were moderate on the difficulty level. Though the questions were based on the basic concepts, they involved lengthy calculations that required students spend a minimum of 80 minutes.

“Questions on 3D geometry, vector algebra and reasoning questions were easy in the mathematics section and rest required lengthy calculations,” said Pranay Reddy, a JEE Aspirant.

The physics questions, according to the students, were moderately difficulty while the chemistry section was easy. The questions in the physics were more formula based and were from the intermediate second year or class 12 syllabus.

The chemistry subject had several questions based on theory with majority of them drawn from the NCERT textbooks. The students said they could easily attempt 12 of 30 questions.

Citing feedback from students, Sri Chaitanya all India IIT Coordinator, M Umasankar said the JEE Main 2023 was almost like the JEE Main 2022.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) is maintaining good standards in the mathematics section. Students preparing for the JEE Advanced can score well in this examination. Mathematics and Chemistry subjects will play a key role in percentiles and all India ranks,” he said.

According to a few students, at a couple of examination centres in LB Nagar and Moula Ali, the examination did not commence on time. However, they were compensated with additional time.

The NTA will be holding JEE Main session I for paper-I across the country on January 25, 29, 30 and 31, and February 1, and paper II for BArch and BPlanning is scheduled for January 28 (second shift).