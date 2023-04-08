| Here Is Analysis Of Day 2 Shift 2 Of Jee Main 2023 Exam

The Aakash BYJU'S Assistant Director and Academics Engg, Nitin Arora, has reviewed the second day’s second shift exam. Check out for details analysis of the exam.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:13 AM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the second day of JEE Main 2023 (BE/BTech) in computer-based mode in two shifts on Saturday. The examination consisted of 90 questions, out of which students had to attempt 75 questions.

The Aakash BYJU’S Assistant Director and Academics Engg, Nitin Arora, has reviewed the second day’s second shift exam. Here is the detailed review by Nitin Arora.

The Physics questions were of moderate to difficult levels. The Physics section consisted mostly of easy and moderate questions. Questions were evenly distributed among all units and most of the questions were NCERT based.

He mentioned that Chemistry had a mix of moderate and easy questions. The chemistry section consisted mostly of easy questions. Questions from Physical Chemistry were more in comparison to Organic Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry.

Arora said Mathematics was rated as moderate on the difficulty level. Mixed concept questions were asked.

The questions in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics were mostly asked from the 12th class syllabus.

Overall the difficulty of the JEE Main 2023 exam on the second day of the second shift was moderate to difficult. Mathematics was the most difficult subject to attempt out of all three subjects.

