JEE Main in Hyderabad marred by server issues

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 05:23 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Students and parents waiting at a JEE Main test centre in Mossarambagh, Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: Surya Sridhar)

Hyderabad: Several students faced anxious and tense moments, in fact some cried, as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted on Friday was marred with server down issues at a few centres in Hyderabad. In fact, several students lamented that questions were not properly displayed on their monitors due to the server issues.

At one of the centres in Moosarambagh, the entrance test scheduled to commence at 9 am could not start even at 10.30 am. According to parents, out of 225 candidates allotted the centre for the first session, nearly 135 students were stopped from entering the centre citing server issues despite reporting at the centre before 7.30 am.

One of the parents, Venkateshwarlu, said it was after parents started protesting the that students were allowed inside the centre, but to be stopped again at the door.

“After the protest, we were told that the server is down in one of the floors,” Venkateshwaralu said.

Another parent said there were issues with regards to registration at the entrance.

“Before entering the exam hall, the hall ticket is scanned and the student’s details are captured for registration without which the exam will not commence. So, there was an issue regarding scanning and registration,” he said.

Talking to the media, a candidate at one of the centres in Abids said while the exam was at 9 am, she got the question paper only at 10.30 am.

“While answering the paper, out of 90 questions, 26 were not displayed properly. Twenty questions means 104 marks. If the question is not displayed, we will not be able to answer. When we brought the issue to the notice of the invigilators, they said they did not know and that it was a server problem. They asked to refresh the screen, which we did but it was of no use. All students who sat in my lab faced the same issue,” she lamented.

Another aspirant was sent back to bring two photographs since she had only one.

“I came to the centre at 2 pm. While I brought one photo, they asked me to get two photos. By the time I returned, they asked me to leave despite coming on time. This was a competitive exam that could take my career forward,” she said while crying.

As the first session was delayed, students who appeared for the second session at 3 pm had to wait for long hours.

The JEE Main is held for admissions into UG engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State governments. The top 2.5 lakh candidates in the JEE Main are given eligibility to appear for the JEE Advanced.