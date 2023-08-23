| Jharkhand 50 Year Old Man Beaten To Death For Defrauding Villager In Ramgarh

Ramgarh: A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district for defrauding a villager of Rs 22,000, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Sikni village in Rajrappa police station area, they said.

Five people were arrested in connection to the case, they said.

The victim, identified as Shamshad Ansari, had allegedly cheated a villager of Rs 22,000 and escaped, police said.

Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said a group of villagers caught Ansari on Tuesday and thrashed him.

“He was admitted to Sadar Hospital where he died during treatment,” Pandey said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case, he said, adding that five people have been arrested.

The accused were identified as Puran Mahto, Bhuvenswar Mahto, Hiralal Mahto, Baleswar Mahto and Arvind Mahto, he said.

Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Md Javed Hussain said additional forces have been deployed in the village to maintain the law and order situation.