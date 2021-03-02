Jilted lover attacks woman with knife in Hyderabad

The woman identified as Sujana (29), an employee in a software firm and the suspect Shahrukh (29), a hair stylist were reportedly in a relationship but had recently argued over some issue

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: A woman was injured after being attacked with a knife, allegedly by a man with whom she was in a relationship, at Hydershakote in Narsingi here on Tuesday night.

The woman identified as Sujana (29), an employee in a software firm and the suspect Shahrukh (29), a hair stylist were reportedly in a relationship but had recently argued over some issue. According to the police, Shahrukh bore a grudge against Sujana and on Tuesday went near her house and called her out in the guise of discussing about the issue.

“He then attacked her with the knife he had brought along with him. She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable,” said the Narsingi police, who have registered a case and taken up investigation. The victim’s statement is yet to be recorded. Efforts are on to nab the suspect, they said, adding that footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings was being examined.

