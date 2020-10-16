JNTU-Hyderabad postpones exams scheduled on Friday

The revised date of exams will be announced later

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Thursday said all UG and PG regular and supplementary exams of the university scheduled on Friday have been postponed due to road blockages, power and network issues caused by heavy rains.

The revised date of exams will be announced later. However, there is no change in the schedule of other exams, the JNTU-H added.

