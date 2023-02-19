JNTU-Hyderabad’s dual degree in demand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 19 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University’s–Hyderabad new dual degree – BTech/BPharmacy and BBA Data Analytics programme has become a most sought after not just from students in the State but also elsewhere from the country.

Chhattisgarh Technical University, Chhattisgarh, University of Ladakh, Ladakh and Arunachal University, Arunachal Pradesh, have lined up to introduce this dual degree programme, which enhances the employability quotient of students.

These universities have sought cooperation of the JNTU-Hyderabad in commencing the course in their respective universities. As per preliminary discussions, the BTech certificate in the discipline concerned will be awarded by respective universities, while the BBA in Data Analytics certificate will be granted by the JNTU-Hyderabad.

“Chhattisgarh Technical University officials recently visited the JNTU-Hyderabad and decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. The University of Ladakh and Arunachal University officials are also keen on signing an agreement with the JNTU-Hyderabad to offer dual degree,” JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’.

Introduced this academic year 2022-23, the JNTU-Hyderabad’s four-year BTech/BPharmacy along with a three-year BBA Data Analytics dual degree programme is offered in the blended mode i.e., 50 per cent of the coursework will be taught online and remaining in the offline mode. Students of I, II or III year of the university alone are to enroll.

The university has capped the upper limit at 60 seats per college and the course will be offered if there are a minimum of 20 students. The course fee per annum is Rs.60,000. So far, 46 colleges have come forward and enrolled their institutions with the University to offer the dual degree programme.

More dual degree programmes in the offing

With the success of the BTech/BPharmacy and BBA Data Analytics dual degree programme, the JNTU-Hyderabad is planning to launch three more new dual degree courses including BBA in Pharmaceutical Management from the next academic year.