Job alerts for freshers

By | Published: 12:04 am 7:07 pm

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,60,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready?

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Instant Resume” is the key.

With Workruit Instant Resume you can Create your resume in less than 5 minutes.

All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume.

It is that easy. Download Workruit Instant Resume app using this link: bit.ly/simplyresume

Company: Binoct Technologies

Position: Full Stack developer

Experience: 1 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per annum

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Contact: 9880640183

Company: Fine Square Consultancy

Position: Telecaller

Experience: 0 to 2 years

Qualification: Inter or any degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9700024635

Company: Exigent Drill Bits

Position: CNC machine operators

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Based on your previous CTC

Experience: 2 to 4 years

Contact: 9963346555

Company: UMDAA Healthcare

Position: Digital marketing manager

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 2 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9100948181

Company: Cytomol Advanced Diagnostic Lab

Position: Marketing executive

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000

Applicants should have good communication skills

Location: Secunderabad

Contact: 9949800305

Company: AL-Hassan ECS Pvt. Ltd

Position: Tele-callers

Experience: 1 year

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7842435567

Company: RK Infotech

Position: XML Executive , Epub Developers

Experience: 1 to 5 years

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Location: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai

Contact: Manohar Reddy 9342675757

Company: Nitya Software Solutions

Position: Back-end engineer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualifications – Any degree

Salary: Rs 5 lakh per annum

Experience: 1 to 4 years

Contact: Preeti 9032005255

Company: A V Immigration and Careers Consultancy Private Limited

Position: Immigration Consultant

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: Prachi 7219216918

Company: Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt. Ltd

Position: Customer care executive

For voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12+ or any degree

Salary: Rs 15,000 + incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8978707207

Company: eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers /experience

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per month

Location: Punjagutta

Vacancies: 100

Contact: 8886660788

Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd

Position: Assistant General Manager in sales and marketing

Experience: 5 to 10 years in sales and marketing

Salary: Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month

Location: Banjara Hills

Contact: 9100926513

Company: SUB-K Impact Solutions Ltd

Position: Customer Service Representative (Field Work)

Experience: 0 to 2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Applicants should two-wheeler along with driving licence

Contact: 9177077866

Company: VK Enterprises

Position: Computer Operator

Experience: 0 to 2 years

Salary: Rs 8,500 to Rs 12,000 per month

Location: Kompally

Applicants Should have sound knowledge in Marg ERP 9

Contact: Vamshi 7569368750

Company: Jaisvi Consultants

Position: Tele callers

Experience: 1 to 2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month

Location: Kukatpally

Contact: Archan Kumar Reddy 9573777506

Company: Edify Private limited

Position: System Analyst

Experience: Freshers

Location: Gachibowli

Salary: Rs 1.4 lakh per annum

Applicants should have good communications Skills, technical knowledge

Contact: 8873339999

Company : Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Tele callers (only female)

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 11,000 to Rs 20,000 per month

Language: Telugu and English

Height: Above 5’4

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

Company: Tendercuts

Position: Butchers (fish, mutton & chicken cutters).

Locations: Kondapur, Manikonda, Chanda Nagar

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 + incentives

Contact: 7386908352

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: US voice process

Night Shift

Experience: 2 to 4 years

Location: Work from Home

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month

Contact: Ramya 9390888586

Company: PVR Ltd

Position: Entertainment service provider

Qualification: Class 10 or above

Location: Hyderabad

Rotating shifts

Salary: Rs 11,381 + ESI + EPF + medical insurance

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English (basic)

Experience: Fresher

Contact: 9652525846

Company: PVR Ltd

Position: Commis Chef

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Graduation in Hotel Management/any graduate with hotel industry experience

Rotating shift

Salary: Upto Rs 16,500 per month

Experience: 1 to 5 years

Contact: 9652525846

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Call centre executive

Industry: Real estate

Experience required: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales

Languages: English, Hindi

Location: Kukatpally

Night/Day shift

Contact: 9346316003

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .