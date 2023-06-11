Mega job mela in Hanamkonda on Monday

The job mela will take place at Vaagdevi Degree and PG College from 9 am to 2 pm and is expected to attract over 50 participating companies in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: The Dasyam Pranay Bhaskar Foundation, led by 60th Division Corporator and Foundation Chairman Dasyam Abhinav Bhaskar, is set to organize a grand job mela on Monday, June 12. The aim of this initiative is to assist unemployed youth in securing employment opportunities, Foundation Coordinator Pinninti Vijay Kumar said here on Sunday.

The job mela will take place at Vaagdevi Degree and PG College from 9 am to 2 pm and is expected to attract over 50 participating companies. These companies represent various industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, banking, finance, and automobiles. Major companies from Hyderabad, as well as local companies from Warangal, will be present at the fair. The event is open to candidates with a minimum qualification of SSC.

The participating companies are offering approximately 5000 job opportunities, providing a wide range of employment options for aspiring individuals.

