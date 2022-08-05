Job opening for sales, marketing professionals

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is a Telangana government initiative, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Jobseekers, who wish to apply for the below jobs, should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member (F&B)

Qualification: SSC and above/Intermediate/Hotel Management

Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home, ESIC, PF, yearly bonus

Shifts: Day & Night

Age: 18-28

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.

Title: Project Manager

Minimum qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: 2-4 years

Vacancies: 15

Location: AP & Telangana

Contact: 9652867807

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any degree

Skills required: Good communication, professional etiquette

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Delivery boys

Qualification, experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/month, PF & ESI

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers or retention executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13k-15k (in-hand), PF, ESIC, incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above, fresher’s can apply

Contact: 9811025640

ParadigmIT

Position: Corporate sales executive

Experience: 1 year in any B2B Sales, enterprise sales, field sales

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 27,050/month

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed Broadband Company

Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad only

Education: BTech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000, PF ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or training will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.



Position: Management trainee

Qualification: MBA (Finance/Marketing) 2021 & 2022 passouts eligible

Salary: Up to Rs 4L benefits

Language: English, Hindi, Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Suvusion Holdings Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship manager

Experience: 0-1 year

Salary: Rs 12,000-15,000/month, incentives, allowances

Qualification: 10th and above

Location: Work from home

Job Description: Calling customers and explaining them about Freedom app, making them to take Freedom app subscriptions

Contact: 9398089430

VTekis Consultancy

Job position: International voice and non-voice process

Job designation: Voice & chat process

Vacancies: 2,000

Experience: Freshers/0-4 years

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Eligibility: Should have completed 12th/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university

Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business development associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any graduate

5-day work week (Saturday, Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field sales executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to 2,0000 incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 (WhatsApp only), mail your resume to contact@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing Pvt Ltd

Position: Service technician

Qualification: Not required

Salary: Rs 11k above incentives

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR executive

Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job description: Support organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc.

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942, send your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

HiCare

Position: Pest control technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC/Inter

Salary: Rs 11k/month, ESI & PF incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance

Bike & licence mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree or graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduate or degree

Hindi & English: Fluency must

Bike & Licence must

Salary: Rs 18K-27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Lifestyle International

Position: Customer relationship executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

