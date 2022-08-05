Job opening for sales, marketing professionals

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is a Telangana government initiative, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member (F&B)
Qualification: SSC and above/Intermediate/Hotel Management
Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home, ESIC, PF, yearly bonus
Shifts: Day & Night
Age: 18-28
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.
Title: Project Manager
Minimum qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancies: 15
Location: AP & Telangana
Contact: 9652867807
iMark Developers
Position: Front Office Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any degree
Skills required: Good communication, professional etiquette
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
LIC India
Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: Delivery boys
Qualification, experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/month, PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Telecallers or retention executive
Salary: Up to Rs 13k-15k (in-hand), PF, ESIC, incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above, fresher’s can apply
Contact: 9811025640
ParadigmIT
Position: Corporate sales executive
Experience: 1 year in any B2B Sales, enterprise sales, field sales
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 27,050/month
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed Broadband Company
Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad only
Education: BTech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000, PF ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or training will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management trainee
Qualification: MBA (Finance/Marketing) 2021 & 2022 passouts eligible
Salary: Up to Rs 4L benefits
Language: English, Hindi, Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Suvusion Holdings Pvt Ltd
Position: Relationship manager
Experience: 0-1 year
Salary: Rs 12,000-15,000/month, incentives, allowances
Qualification: 10th and above
Location: Work from home
Job Description: Calling customers and explaining them about Freedom app, making them to take Freedom app subscriptions
Contact: 9398089430
VTekis Consultancy
Job position: International voice and non-voice process
Job designation: Voice & chat process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers/0-4 years
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Eligibility: Should have completed 12th/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university
Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388
Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd
Position: Business development associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any graduate
5-day work week (Saturday, Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field sales executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to 2,0000 incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 (WhatsApp only), mail your resume to contact@absol.tech
Accura Networks Marketing Pvt Ltd
Position: Service technician
Qualification: Not required
Salary: Rs 11k above incentives
Experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR executive
Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job description: Support organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc.
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942, send your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
HiCare
Position: Pest control technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC/Inter
Salary: Rs 11k/month, ESI & PF incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance
Bike & licence mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000
Qualification: Any degree or graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduate or degree
Hindi & English: Fluency must
Bike & Licence must
Salary: Rs 18K-27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Lifestyle International
Position: Customer relationship executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
