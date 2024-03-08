Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
Vetrotech Soft Solutions
Role: Production Executive
Qualification: B.Sc Chemistry/Diploma in Mechanical
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers Salary: Rs 14,000-Rs 18,000
Note: Only Male
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 7416380908
Vetrotech Soft Solutions
Role: Quality Analyst
Qualification: B.Sc. Chemistry / Diploma in Mechanical
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers Salary: Rs 14,000-Rs 18,000
Note: Only Male
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7416380908
SPNN – AVSAR Business Service Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Field Sales Executives
Salary: Rs 18,000-Rs 22,000
Joining Date: Immediate Joining
Note: Only male candidates
Age Limit: 18 years – 30 years
Contact: 9398517606
SPNN – AVSAR Business Service Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Warehouse Assistant
Salary: Rs 15,000-Rs 17,000
Joining Date: Immediate Joining
Work Shifts: 3 Rotational Shifts (Morning/Day/Night) Note: Only male candidates
Age Limit: 18 years – 30 years
Contact: 9398517606
SPNN – AVSAR Business Service Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: In Store Workers
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 17,000
Joining Date: Immediate Joining
Work Shifts: 3 Rotational Shifts (Morning / Day / Night)
Note: Only male candidates
Age Limit: 18 years – 30 years
Contact: 9398517606
Call for Jobs (hiring for a Banking Company)
Profile: Sales Officer
Qualification: Graduate in any steam
Age: 21 years – 28 years
Work Experience: 0 – 9 months
Skills: Good communication (both verbal & written) in English & the local language, excellent lead generation and conversion skill, Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.
Salary: CTC up to Rs. 234000
Note: Candidate must have a valid DL and a two – wheeler
Location: Hyderabad | Mysuru | Bangalore | Pune Contact: 8977901181 | 8977901184 | 9642549506
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Role: Chemist
Department: R&D & QC
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: IDA Bollaram Experience: 1 year – 3 years
Note: Only for male candidates
Contact: 9010025666
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: HR Qualification: MBA (HR) Experience: Fresher or 2 years – 3 years
Gender: Male or Female
Location : Srinagar Colony Hyderabad
Contact: 9010025666
