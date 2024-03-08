| Looking For Jobs Deet Is Here To Help You 5

Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 10:45 PM

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it

Vetrotech Soft Solutions

Role: Production Executive

Qualification: B.Sc Chemistry/Diploma in Mechanical

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers Salary: Rs 14,000-Rs 18,000

Note: Only Male

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 7416380908

Vetrotech Soft Solutions

Role: Quality Analyst

Qualification: B.Sc. Chemistry / Diploma in Mechanical

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers Salary: Rs 14,000-Rs 18,000

Note: Only Male

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7416380908

SPNN – AVSAR Business Service Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Field Sales Executives

Salary: Rs 18,000-Rs 22,000

Joining Date: Immediate Joining

Note: Only male candidates

Age Limit: 18 years – 30 years

Contact: 9398517606

SPNN – AVSAR Business Service Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Warehouse Assistant

Salary: Rs 15,000-Rs 17,000

Joining Date: Immediate Joining

Work Shifts: 3 Rotational Shifts (Morning/Day/Night) Note: Only male candidates

Age Limit: 18 years – 30 years

Contact: 9398517606

SPNN – AVSAR Business Service Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: In Store Workers

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 17,000

Joining Date: Immediate Joining

Work Shifts: 3 Rotational Shifts (Morning / Day / Night)

Note: Only male candidates

Age Limit: 18 years – 30 years

Contact: 9398517606

Call for Jobs (hiring for a Banking Company)

Profile: Sales Officer

Qualification: Graduate in any steam

Age: 21 years – 28 years

Work Experience: 0 – 9 months

Skills: Good communication (both verbal & written) in English & the local language, excellent lead generation and conversion skill, Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

Salary: CTC up to Rs. 234000

Note: Candidate must have a valid DL and a two – wheeler

Location: Hyderabad | Mysuru | Bangalore | Pune Contact: 8977901181 | 8977901184 | 9642549506

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Chemist

Department: R&D & QC

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: IDA Bollaram Experience: 1 year – 3 years

Note: Only for male candidates

Contact: 9010025666

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: HR Qualification: MBA (HR) Experience: Fresher or 2 years – 3 years

Gender: Male or Female

Location : Srinagar Colony Hyderabad

Contact: 9010025666

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com