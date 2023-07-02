Jogulamba Gadwal: Govt Girls High School much in demand

Admissions to government schools are filling up quickly. In the Girls High School in Gadwal, the admissions are already full and a waiting list has been created.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

File Photo

Jogulamba Gadwal: The State government’s Mana Ooru Mana Badi and Mana Basti Mana Badi programmes, which have strengthened schools by developing their infrastructure, are yielding good results.

Admissions to government schools are filling up quickly. In the Girls High School in Gadwal, the admissions are already full and a waiting list has been created. This shows how popular government schools are becoming. Admissions to government boys’ high schools are also expected to fill up soon. In the previous year too, admissions to these two schools had exceeded expectations.

Last year, the Girls’ High School in Gadwal had a total of 982 students enrolled in Telugu and English mediums. This year, the number of students has increased to 1,057. There are 20 teachers and 13 classrooms to accommodate the students.

Admissions for the 8th, 9th, and 10th grades are currently at capacity. There are 92 students enrolled in the 8th grade Telugu medium class, 105 students in the 8th grade English medium class, 94 students in the 9th grade Telugu medium class, 79 students in the 9th grade English medium class, 158 students in the 10th grade Telugu medium class, and 68 students in the 10th grade English medium class.

Due to the lack of space, the school has requested the parents of prospective students to cooperate and has put up a flexi board at the school gate stating that there are no more admissions available.

The high demand for government schools is evident from the fact that a board has been put up at the district’s girls’ high school stating that there are no admissions available within a few days of the start of the academic year.

“Within 11 days of the commencement of admissions in our school, the number of seats in classes 8, 9 and 10 were full. We have already admitted students beyond the level. Expert teachers and excellent facilities have made our school a popular choice for students,” said Rajanandam, Head Master, Girls High School.