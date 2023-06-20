Mana Ooru-Mana Badi changing face of government schools across Telangana: Puvvada

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched development works worth Rs 5.65 crore under Mana Ooru Mana Badi and Mana Basti Mana Badi in Khammam

Khammam: Mana Ooru Mana Badi has been changing the face of government schools across the State and the schools were competing with private corporate schools, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Telangana government strongly believes that the digital education system in schools would increase the skills of the students. The progress made in the science and technology fields would be meaningful only when they were useful to the lower class of the society.

That was why Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced a digital education system in government schools. A policy decision has been taken to use information technology to shape the future of students studying in government schools, Ajay Kumar said.

The minister launched development works worth Rs 5.65 crore under Mana Ooru Mana Badi and Mana Basti Mana Badi and inaugurated an administrative block built with Rs 1.05 crore at SR&BGNR College in Khammam on Tuesday. He started serving ragi porridge to students.

Addressing a gathering he said that the government has prepared a plan to make digital lessons, which were limited to corporate and private schools, available in every government school. Digital classes would be conducted in all government schools in a phased manner.

Ajay Kumar explained that as education was the most important factor that leads to all-round development of students, the Chief Minister laid emphasis on providing quality education to students from poorer sections on par with private corporate schools.

426 government schools have been selected in the first phase of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Ooru-Mana Basti’ in the district and work has been completed. Khammam district stood at number one place in the State in completing the works of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, he said.

Distribution of textbooks and notebooks free of cost to students of all classes in all schools started at the beginning of this academic year, the minister said and congratulated district Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, DEO Somashekhar Sharma and the officers and staff for effectively completing Mana Ooru Mana Badi works.

Demonstration of martial arts skills by a girl student at Rotary Nagar Government High School impressed all including Ajay Kumar, who cheerfully joined the girl boosting her morale while she demonstrated her skills.