Jonty Rhodes to conduct coaching camp at V-Sports Academy from August 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:00 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: South African legendary cricketer Jonty Rhodes will conduct a training camp at V-Sports Academy here.

In addition to Jonty Rhodes, other cricketers participating in the training camp include Neil McKenzie and Keith Ingram.

Jonty Rhodes, along with the other two South African cricketers, will impart their knowledge to participants by sharing tips, tricks, and techniques.

By attending the training camp, children and young cricketers will get an opportunity to interact with cricket greats, refine their skills, and gain valuable experiences.

The inauguration of the 6-day training camp will take place on August 19 at 4 pm.

The camp will be held at V-Sports Academy, Nagole, Hyderabad, from August 20 to 25.

Those interested in participating in the camp may call 7032155500 or 9959777722 for additional details.