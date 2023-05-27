Journalists given 2BHK house pattas in Mahabubnagar

Published Date - 09:27 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Mahabubnagar: As many as 155 journalists in the district were handed over double-bedroom house pattas by Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Telangana was the only State to have established a Rs 100-crore fund specifically devoted to the welfare of journalists. He acknowledged the difficulties journalists encounter in realizing their dream of owning a home, despite their role in keeping the public informed about day-to-day events, news, and government initiatives through their newspapers and TV channels.

He also informed about plans for the construction of a bypass road near the Enugonda and Moulali Gutta 2BHK colonies. Additionally, a spacious community hall and essential infrastructure facilities, including schools, would be developed in the area, the Minister added.

