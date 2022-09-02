Jubilee Hills gangrape: Petition for trial of minors as adults filed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: After filing chargesheets in the Jubilee Hills minor gangrape case in a record two months, the Hyderabad City Police have filed a petition with the Juvenile Justice Board to try the minor suspects in the case as adults, keeping in mind the gravity of the crime.

The police in the petition are learned to have submitted that the minors had committed a heinous and grave crime and that they were matured enough to be tried as adults. Investigation officials had already gathered concrete evidence in 821057 the case to try the six suspects, including five minors, charging them with rape and other sections.

A senior official associated with the investigation said the case was built based on scientific and technical evidence and that the DNA samples collected from the Toyota Innova car and the clothes of the victim too helped in nailing the suspects in the case.

Besides this, the police are strengthening their argument with the statement of the victim and to make it a foolproof case so that conviction is ensured. They are also largely depending on scientific evidence in the case, which according to them is quite strong.

The 17-year-old minor, who was returning from a pub, was gangraped in Jubilee Hills on May 28 by the five suspects and molested by another minor from the same group. The incident happened at an isolated place in the Innova car.