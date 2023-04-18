‘Jubilee’ stars take prominent spots in IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List this week

Vikramaditya Motwane’s much-anticipated return to web series after the critically-acclaimed ‘Sacred Games’ finally happened with Prime Video’s ‘Jubilee’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Vikramaditya Motwane’s much-anticipated return to web series after the critically-acclaimed ‘Sacred Games’ finally happened with Prime Video’s ‘Jubilee’. A fictional tale of Bollywood’s Golden Era, the series ‘Jubilee’ has been receiving a positive response from audiences and critics alike. The actors from the series delivered standout performances, which have landed them notable positions in IMDb’s list of Popular Indian Celebrities this week.

Wamiqa Gabbi, who portrayed budding actor Niloufer Qureshi with conviction is 3rd on the list. Shweta Basu Prasad as Ratna Das, wife of lead actor Binod Das essayed by Aparshakti Khurana, is in 16th position this week. Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of businesswoman Sumita Kumari and ranks 20th.

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities feature highlights the top-trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week.