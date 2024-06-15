Junior Forest Officers Association appeal to CM

The association also wanted the Chief Minister to direct the police department to cooperate with forest staff during eviction of illegal encroachment in the forest lands.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 10:20 PM

Mulugu: In the wake of increasing attacks on forest officers in the State, the Junior Forest Officers Association (JFOA), Telangana appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to initiate stern action against persons, who attack forest staff.

The association also wanted the Chief Minister to direct the police department to cooperate with forest staff during eviction of illegal encroachment in the forest lands.

Also Read Law and order deteriorating in State, says Balka Suman

On Friday, Forest Range Officer Nizamabad South Radhika, Section Officer Sai Krishna and others were attacked in Kalpol village while they were trying to obstruct encroachment of forest lands and ploughing activities in the lands. Condemning the incident, JFOA Telangana president Nagendra Babu and other office bearers submitted a representation to this effect to Forest Minister Konda Surekha here on Saturday.

In the representation, the association said many incidents of attacks on forest staff were reported in the State.

Gangaiah, Forest Range Officer in Kamareddy, Srinivasu, Forest Range Officer, Khammam, Motilal, FBO in Medak had lost their lives.

Anitha, Forest Range Officer, Kagaznagar, was severely injured in an attack by encroachers, the association officer bearers said.

These brutal attacks on the forest staff were demoralizing the strength. Stern action should be initiated against the offenders in the Nizamabad incident, they added.