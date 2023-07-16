Congress NRI cell members dub Revanth a TDP covert

Hyderabad: Not just rival parties, but even Congress party’s NRI Cell members are questioning the presence and prominence of former Telugu Desam Party members in the cell.

So much so that the Telangana NRI Cell members were now dubbing the recently constituted Telangana Congress NRI cell as the Telangana Telugu Desam NRI cell. Following a severe backlash from within the party NRI cell, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A Revanth Reddy issued orders earlier this week keeping the TPCC NRI Cell USA in abeyance with immediate effect.

The unsavoury episode for the Congress began unfolding a few days back, when the State Congress unit constituted the TPCC NRI Cell United States. The jumbo NRI cell was constituted with a 16-member executive committee, a minority committee, a youth committee, an advisory committee and social media committee among others.

However, a few Telangana NRI members took strong exception over the constitution of the cell, stating that many former Telugu Desam Party leaders, who had later joined the Congress and who were reportedly associated with the TPCC president, were given prominence.

The opposition over the selection and constitution of the TPCC NRI Cell United States came to light, when Sravanth Poreddy, from Nerudcherla in Nalgonda, one of the committee members, appealed to the State Congress unit to remove his membership from the cell.

In a video message posted on Facebook a few days back, Poreddy said: “It is not a Telangana Congress NRI cell but it is Telangana Telugu Desam party NRI Cell. All those, who have been closely associated with Revanth Reddy and joined the Congress recently, were given key roles.”

He also said many of the members in the cell lacked vision and charisma, with all those who chant Jai Balaiah and Jai Revanth Reddy slogans were appointed.