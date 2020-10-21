K T Rama Rao meets NEET topper

Minister says educational opportunities in State have improved

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday praised and appreciated the efforts of Snikitha Reddy of Warangal, who secured first rank in south India and all India third rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.

Snikitha along with her father Dr Sadananda Reddy, mother Dr Lakshmi, and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao met Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan here. Her father is a cardiologist and mother is a gynaecologist.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said educational opportunities were high in Telangana and cited the ranks and results from State students as examples.

With support and encouragement from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, educational opportunities have improved in the State, the IT Minister said, adding that youth from the State were excelling in several competitive exams like NEET, Civil Services and also in courses including engineering, commerce and business management.

