Sreeleela gets officially on board for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Hyderabad: Sreeleela is grabbing numerous opportunities after the blockbuster success of Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka. The young actress delivered an energetic performance alongside Ravi Teja in Dhamaka. After getting such a massive hit, she has now become the go-to choice for star hero movies currently. Sreeleela is already a part of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 and Balakrishna’s NBK108. Sreeleela now grabs another golden opportunity.

It’s been in the news and social media buzz for the last few days that Sreeleela is under consideration for Pawan Kalyan‘s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. However, a few internal sources revealed this morning that Sreeleela had joined the sets of the powerstar’s film. But the makers haven’t made it official yet this morning.

It’s finally official now from the makers. Mythri Movie Makers, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, released a picture of Sreeleela and Harish Shankar from the sets of the film. They officially welcomed Sreeleela on board for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. This opportunity is going to create a power packed milestone in Sreeleela’s career. The Powerstar fans are also happy with this choice from Harish Shankar.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now in its first schedule of production. Pawan Kalyan will take part in this schedule for two weeks in April. Sreeleela will also involve this. The makers might probably reveal a few other cast members of the film in this schedule. However, another lead actress has yet to be officially confirmed.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is going to be beyond entertainment. Harish Shankar decided to leave a stronger impact on society with Ustaad Bhagat Singh than to restrict himself to mass commercial entertainers like Gabbar Singh. At the same time, he also checks the metre to satisfy powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s fans.