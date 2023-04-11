Ponniyin Selvan 2 to be released in 4DX

With this feature, PS 2 becomes the first south Indian film to be released in 4DX

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: Ponniyin Selvan, aka PS 2, is the official sequel to Kollywood’s periodic masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan 1, made by Mani Ratnam. We all know that PS 1 provided a marvellous experience to the audience and bagged more than 500 crores. So Mani Ratnam made PS 2 on a much larger scale under the production of Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

PS 2 starts from the ending of PS 1. Who saved Ponniyin Selvan? Why did she save him? How will Ponniyin Selvan now save the Chola kingdom from the Pandyas and the deceitful nature of Nandini? All these questions will be answered in PS 2, as known from its trailer. PS 2 was made to global standards after the makers noticed the enormous response to the first part.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is going to be released on April 28 worldwide in multiple languages, as we all know. The film will also get a 3D release, as stated by the makers. Now, enhancing the film’s visual experience much better, the makers have announced another interesting update today on social media. PS 2 is now going to be released in 4DX as well. With this feature, PS 2 becomes the first south Indian film to be released in 4DX.

PS 2 is going to be released in Telugu by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mani Ratnam repeated the same technical team from PS 1 to PS 2. AR Rahman, Ravi Varma, and Sreekar Prasad are the music director, cinematographer, and editor, respectively, for the film.

Reports said that PS 2 has a runtime of around 4 hours. Well, the makers need to officially confirm that. However, this is a very gutsy move from Mani Ratnam. We need to wait and see if the film can withstand those long hours with a thrilling and engaging screenplay.