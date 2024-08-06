Kacheguda – Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express services restored to original schedule

Restoration of Vande Bharat Express scheduled amidst completion of non-interlocking works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 04:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Kacheguda – Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express services which were diverted due to non-interlocking works for commissioning of Penukonda – Makkajipalli section, have now been restored to run as per the schedule path, the South Central Railway (SCR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the Kacheguda – Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express (20703) running on August 6 and 11 and Yesvantpur – Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express (20704) running on August 11 have been restored to run as per the schedule path, the release said.

SCR officials requested rail users to make note of the change in the train schedules and plan their travel accordingly.