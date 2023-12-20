Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express to be faster by 15 minutes

South Central Railway said the train which was earlier taking 8 hours 30 minutes travel time, now has been speed up by 15 minutes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:27 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: To provide faster connectivity, the Kacheguda – Yesvantpur – Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 20703 / 20704) has been further speeded up.

The South Central Railway on Wednesday said the train which was earlier taking 8 hours 30 minutes travel time, now has been speed up by 15 minutes. Accordingly the journey in both directions will now be covered in 8 hours 15 minutes.

The train occupation has been more than 100 per cent in both directions and faster connectivity combined with comfortable features has been added attractions for the rail passengers. The revised faster timing will take effect from December 21.

The revised timings:

Kacheguda – Yesvantpur VB Express (Train No. 20703) – Station – Yesvantpur – Kacheguda VB Express (Train No. 20704):