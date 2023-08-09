Youngsters from remote Asifabad come forward to join police force

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 04:39 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Till 2010, youngsters from remote parts in Kumram Bheem Asifabad hesitated to work with the police department considering the conflict between Maoists and the State.

Pegadapalli Koteshwar from the remote Somini village in Bejjur mandal secured an SI post by scoring 228 marks out of the total 400. He was the first candidate to crack the job of SI from the village and the second person from the erstwhile Bejjur mandal in recent times. Koyyada Jagadish of Yellur in Penchikalpet mandal, once a part of Bejjur, was selected for the post of SI in 2018.

“It is a special feeling to be selected as a sub-inspector (civil) hailing from a remote village and a backward region in Telangana,” Kotesh beamed, attributing his success to a free coaching and guidance extended by Paravasthu Creative Foundation, a Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation operated by police officer Madhukar Swamy.

The eldest son of a Dalit farmer, Kotesh said he could crack the post in his second attempt. He said he was not disheartened by the failure in the first attempt. He was the topper of a tribal welfare school in Kaghaznagar and did his graduation in engineering from a college in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Ade Venkatesh, a youngster from a backward community and elder son of a daily wage earner from Kosini village in Kaghaznagar mandal cracked the post of Sub-Inspector of Police. He secured 249 marks. He was already qualified to be a constable in 2018. He appeared for examination for recruiting police jobs while working with the department.

“I faced many hardships due to the poverty of my parents for education. I was determined to achieve higher goals. I thought I would inspire others only if I achieve it,” he opined, Youngsters of this region fail to excel in competitive examinations as they lack self-confidence, he reasoned. Incidentally, he is the person to become a SI from his village.

He pursued BA from Dr Ambedkar Open University after schooling in Kosini and studied intermediate at government junior college in Kaghaznagar.