Dandepalli Sub-Inspector suspended for corruption

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 07:35 PM

Mancherial: Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Kalyanam Naresh was suspended on charges of misuse of official position and indulging in corrupt practices.

An order to this effect was issued by Kaleshwaram Zone in-charge Deputy Inspector Dr Tarun Joshi on Saturday.

Naresh was suspended for abusing his official position and indulging in corrupt practices, bringing disrepute to the police department. He was transferred to Dandepalli from Kannepalli police station four days ago.

He was under the scanner following a complaint lodged by some locals with higher officials of the department, prompting the department to initiate action against him.