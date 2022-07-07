Kakatiya fete begins on a grand note in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Warangal: The week-long ‘Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham’, a cultural and heritage festival aimed at reflecting the rich culture, history and other things of the era of the mighty Kakatiya rulers, commenced here on a grand note on Thursday. 22nd descendent of Kakatiya lineage Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, who is popularly known as Maharaja of Princely Bastar State based in Jagdalpur of the Chhattisgarh, along with Culture, Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has made announcement with regard to the commencement of the celebrations at a programme at the Fort Warangal. Balloons released marking the inauguration of the festival.

Earlier, Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo was given a rousing reception by the artists and local people’s representatives including the ministers at the Bhadrakali arch, and was taken in a procession in a specially decorated car to the historic Bhadrakali temple. He was welcomed by the temple executive officer (EO) K Sheshubharathi, and chief priest Bhadrakali Shesu as per the laid down norms. Bhanj Deo along with Ministers and others offered prayers to the presiding deity Goddess Bhadrakali and offered clothes brought by him on behalf of the Royal family. The temple authorities have presented him with an oil painting of the Goddess Bhadrakali on the occasion.

Later, Kamala Chandra has also planted two saplings on the Bhadrakali tank bund near the temple as a part of the Green Challenge initiated by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. “I’m very delighted to be the special invitee to the Kakatiya festival as Kakatiya was our ancestors. I will remain thankful to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the local people’s representatives for inviting me. I feel proud of my ancestors and am happy that the Telangana government is giving high priority for organising the festival,” he said.

Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo has also said that they were doing service activities in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh State by the Royal Family. Then he left for the Warangal Fort, and garlanded the statue of Rani Rudrama Devi at the Pochamma Maidan in the city on the way to the fort (Khilla). Thousands of people including the locals have welcomed Raja Kamala Chandra at the fort and showered flower petals. Many people have expressed happiness over having a glimpse of the Kakatiya heir from Bastar. Kamal Chandra also visited the Thousand Pillar temple and Aggalaiah Gutta in Hanamkonda.

East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, MP Pasunuri Dayakar, MLC Banda Prakash, Hanamkonda District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi and others have also called on the special guest for the Kakatiya festival Kamal Chandra.