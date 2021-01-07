Kakatiya Kala Thoranam installed at Narsingi point

Several such installations are being planned along the 158-km long expressway

Hyderabad: Drivers on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) now have a treat for their eyes to break the monotony of driving on the long and winding road stretch. A Kakatiya Kala Thoranam has been installed at Narsingi point, along with an added green-zone, as a part of the ORR beautification and green cover project by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL).

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted about the same and commented, “They help break the monotony apart from beautifying with added green zones.”

#ORR beautification & green cover by @md_hgcl & @HMDA_Gov Here’s another one (with Kakatiya kala Thoranam) at Narasingi point They also help break the monotony apart from beautifying with added green zones @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/cggkihfZ5S — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) January 7, 2021

Several such installations are being planned along the 158-km long expressway, and earlier on Thursday, Arvind Kumar tweeted about another such installation saying, “Such soothing and relevant sculptures are being put up at various locations on ORR and elsewhere by HGCL and HMDA.” He also wrote “watch out for more” in the same tweet, implying several more installations were in the offing.

