Kakatiya University staff demand appointment of VCs, teachers

Technical Staff Association President lamented that the State universities were getting ruined because of no recruitment of the teachers, other staff and regular VCs.

Published: 7:58 pm

Warangal Urban: President of the Technical Staff Association of the Kakatiya University (KU) Dr Pulla Srinivas has demanded that the State government appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor to the universities in the State, and take up the varsity teachers’ recruitment at the earliest. He has also demanded that the government announce PRC and clear the DA arrears.

Addressing a meeting of the Technical Staff Association on the KU campus here on Monday, Dr Srinivas lamented that the State universities were getting ruined because of no recruitment of the teachers, other staff and regular VCs. He also said that the government should regularise the service of the temporary staff and release funds to the varsities in the State.

“It seems that the State government is not bothered about the fate of the varsities that are witnessing ‘systematic collapse’ in the absence of teachers and other staff,” he said and added that the State government must take steps to recruit the teachers (Assistant Professors) as many people with PhD/NET/SET qualification are early waiting for teacher recruitment.

“The government, which has decided to fill the government jobs should also look into the demand of appointing the VCs and recruiting the teachers for the benefit of the poor rural students who study in the government varsities,” Dr Srinivas said.

“We should get ready to organise the agitations to mount pressure on the government to resolve the issues of the State government universities,” he said. On the other hand, the meeting has also demanded that the contributory pension system should be withdrawn and the previous pension system should be implanted for the benefit of the employees. He alleged that the in-charge VCs are not visiting the varsities.

Association General Secretary Y Nandaiah, members Y Babu, M Samson and others attended the meeting.

