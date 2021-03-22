Kakatiya University students stage dharna demanding more facilities at library

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Warangal Urban: Alleging that the authorities of the Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, failed to provide basic facilities at the varsity’s main library, scores of PG students staged a dharna in front of the Administrative Building on the campus here on Monday. “Decades have passed since the establishment of the varsity for the benefit of the rural students, but the students are deprived of basic infrastructure at the library. It is very sad. We demand the authorities take immediate steps to improve the facilities and also make latest books available for the benefit of the students who are preparing for the competitive exams,” they demanded.

They alleged that staff at the library was not cleaning the library and fans were not working for many days. The library is closed before the prescribed timings, they alleged and sought to know why the reading hall was not opened for the students till the date.